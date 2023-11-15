Oct. 2023 marks 5 straight months of record-setting warm temperatures

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels.com

Temperatures in October may have felt slightly cooler than during the summer months. Despite this, they were the warmest for that month in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 174-year record.

According to NOAA, the average temperature in October during the 20th century was 57.1 degrees Fahrenheit. However, in 2023, global temps were 2.41 degrees Fahrenheit above that.

These warm October temperatures reached 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the previous October record set in 2015.

October in 2023 also became the 47th October in a row with temperatures above the 20th-century average. It also became the 536th month in a row to reach above average temps in the 20th century.

From October 2014 to 2023, each October has surpassed the last as the warmest on record.

There is a greater than 99% chance, given the data taken through October, that 2023 will be the warmest year on record.

Click here to learn more about the record-setting temperatures in October from NOAA.