Sunset at J.N Darling National Wildlife Refuge. CREDIT: WINK News

The New Year brings more than fireworks: Southwest Florida underwent record-breaking heat in 2023.

According to The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, Southwest Florida had its hottest year on record since recordkeeping began in 1902.

While 2022 had more extreme weather, 2023 didn’t have many dull moments.

In April, Charlotte County saw a tornado with winds up to 110 miles per hour winds.

Hurricane Idalia hit in August, bringing 3 – 4 feet of storm surge with it.

Recently, Southwest Florida saw the wettest Christmas on record with 2 – 4″ of rain.

Stay tuned to The Weather Authority and WINK Doppler 3x: Three Times More Powerful to keep tabs on what 2024 has in store.