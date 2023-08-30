WINK News

Watch Now

Hurricane Idalia Aftermath: Everything SWFL Needs To Know

Writer: Paul Dolan
Published: Updated:

WINK News had crews stationed across Southwest Florida to show the community how brutally Hurricane Idalia impacted our area despite making landfall further up the coast.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of what you need to know in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

WINK News viewers sent in pictures and videos showing the before, during and after of Hurricane Idalia in SWFL. In each of the counties listed below, there is a gallery of some of those pictures and videos showcasing their experience with Hurricane Idalia.

Charlotte County

Flooding:

  • Punta Gorda
  • Riverside Drive
  • Bayshore Road area
  • Charlotte Harbor
  • Manasota Key

Road Closures:

  • Tom Adams Bridge to Manasota Key
  • U.S. 41 Bridge over the Peace River

Appended:

The South Gulf Cove Lock is indefinitely inoperable.

Call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for Hurricane Idalia information.

CREDIT: Melissa Oakley Gasparilla mobile Estates in Placida FL
CREDIT: Brandi Nicole Mizell, El Jobean Boat Ramp
CREDIT: Sara Borra Port Charlotte near Elkham Waterway
CREDIT: Sara Borra Port Charlotte near Elkham Waterway
CREDIT: Melissa Oakley Gasparilla mobile Estates in Placida FL
CREDIT: Sara Borra Port Charlotte near Elkham Waterway
CREDIT: Justin Eighmey Lemon Bay

Lee County

Flooding:

  • Sanibel
  • Fort Myers Beach
  • Cape Coral
  • Pine Island
  • Bokeelia
  • Matlacha
  • Palm Beach Boulevard near Interstate 75

Roadway Maintenance Debris Removal:

  • Barefoot Beach Access (5901 Bonita Beach Rd) is temporarily closed due to hurricane maintenance.
  • Estero Boulevard on Fort Myers Beach
  • Hickory Boulevard in Bonita Springs
  • Various roads on Pine Island
  • Various roads in Boca Grande

Damaged Traffic Signal:

  • Veronica Shoemaker and Edison Avenue in Fort Myers (lightning strike)
CREDIT: Michele Murphy, Idalia off Pine Island
CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach
CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach
CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach
CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach
CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach
CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach
CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach
CREDIT: WINK News
CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach
San Carlos flooding. CREDIT: WINK News
Sanibel Causeway flooding. CREDIT: WINK News
Sanibel Causeway flooding. CREDIT: WINK News
CREDIT: Karissa Brown, North Fort Myers
CREDIT: Kaylin Marie Nuccio rainbow Cape Coral Kismet and Santa Barbra
CREDIT: WINK News, Matlacha
CREDIT: WINK News, Matlacha

Collier County

Flooding:

  • Naples
  • Marco Island

Road Closures:

  • Danford Street (leading to Bayview Park)
  • 15th Ave S & Gulf Shore Blvd S (GSBS)
  • GSBS between 14th Ave S & 15th Ave S
  • GSBS / 1st Ave S
  • GSBS / 2nd Ave S
  • GSBS / 16th Ave S
  • GSBN / 1st Ave N
  • GSBN / 2nd Ave N
  • GSBN / 3rd Ave N
  • GSBN / 4th Ave N
  • Crayton Rd / Riviera Dr.
  • 10th St S / 11th Ave S
  • Broad Ave S / 8th St S
  • 17th Avenue South
  • 18th Avenue South
  • Central Ave & Gulf Shore Blvd S
  • San Marco Rd. East and Westbound lanes are closed between US 41 and Goodland Bridge
Heavy rain in Collier County. CREDIT: WINK News
Flooding near a Collier County School. CREDIT: WINK News
Flooding near a Collier County School. CREDIT: WINK News

This is a developing situation, and WINK News will update this article with more information as it comes in.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.