Hurricane Idalia Aftermath: Everything SWFL Needs To Know

WINK News had crews stationed across Southwest Florida to show the community how brutally Hurricane Idalia impacted our area despite making landfall further up the coast.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of what you need to know in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

WINK News viewers sent in pictures and videos showing the before, during and after of Hurricane Idalia in SWFL. In each of the counties listed below, there is a gallery of some of those pictures and videos showcasing their experience with Hurricane Idalia.

Charlotte County

Flooding:

Punta Gorda

Riverside Drive

Bayshore Road area

Charlotte Harbor

Manasota Key

Road Closures:

Tom Adams Bridge to Manasota Key

U.S. 41 Bridge over the Peace River

Appended:

The South Gulf Cove Lock is indefinitely inoperable.

Call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for Hurricane Idalia information.

Gallery:

CREDIT: Melissa Oakley Gasparilla mobile Estates in Placida FL CREDIT: Brandi Nicole Mizell, El Jobean Boat Ramp CREDIT: Sara Borra Port Charlotte near Elkham Waterway CREDIT: Sara Borra Port Charlotte near Elkham Waterway CREDIT: Melissa Oakley Gasparilla mobile Estates in Placida FL CREDIT: Sara Borra Port Charlotte near Elkham Waterway CREDIT: Justin Eighmey Lemon Bay

Lee County

Flooding:

Sanibel

Fort Myers Beach

Cape Coral

Pine Island

Bokeelia

Matlacha

Palm Beach Boulevard near Interstate 75

Roadway Maintenance Debris Removal:

Barefoot Beach Access (5901 Bonita Beach Rd) is temporarily closed due to hurricane maintenance.

Estero Boulevard on Fort Myers Beach

Hickory Boulevard in Bonita Springs

Various roads on Pine Island

Various roads in Boca Grande

Damaged Traffic Signal:

Veronica Shoemaker and Edison Avenue in Fort Myers (lightning strike)

Gallery:

CREDIT: Michele Murphy, Idalia off Pine Island CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News, Fort Myers Beach San Carlos flooding. CREDIT: WINK News Sanibel Causeway flooding. CREDIT: WINK News Sanibel Causeway flooding. CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: Karissa Brown, North Fort Myers CREDIT: Kaylin Marie Nuccio rainbow Cape Coral Kismet and Santa Barbra CREDIT: WINK News, Matlacha CREDIT: WINK News, Matlacha

Collier County

Flooding:

Naples

Marco Island

Road Closures:

Danford Street (leading to Bayview Park)

15th Ave S & Gulf Shore Blvd S (GSBS)

GSBS between 14th Ave S & 15th Ave S

GSBS / 1st Ave S

GSBS / 2nd Ave S

GSBS / 16th Ave S

GSBN / 1st Ave N

GSBN / 2nd Ave N

GSBN / 3rd Ave N

GSBN / 4th Ave N

Crayton Rd / Riviera Dr.

10th St S / 11th Ave S

Broad Ave S / 8th St S

17th Avenue South

18th Avenue South

Central Ave & Gulf Shore Blvd S

San Marco Rd. East and Westbound lanes are closed between US 41 and Goodland Bridge

Gallery:

Heavy rain in Collier County. CREDIT: WINK News Flooding near a Collier County School. CREDIT: WINK News Flooding near a Collier County School. CREDIT: WINK News

This is a developing situation, and WINK News will update this article with more information as it comes in.