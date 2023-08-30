Hurricane Idalia Aftermath: Everything SWFL Needs To Know

WINK News had crews stationed across Southwest Florida to show the community how brutally Hurricane Idalia impacted our area despite making landfall further up the coast.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown of what you need to know in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.
WINK News viewers sent in pictures and videos showing the before, during and after of Hurricane Idalia in SWFL. In each of the counties listed below, there is a gallery of some of those pictures and videos showcasing their experience with Hurricane Idalia.
Charlotte County
Flooding:
- Punta Gorda
- Riverside Drive
- Bayshore Road area
- Charlotte Harbor
- Manasota Key
Road Closures:
- Tom Adams Bridge to Manasota Key
- U.S. 41 Bridge over the Peace River
Appended:
The South Gulf Cove Lock is indefinitely inoperable.
Call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for Hurricane Idalia information.
Lee County
Flooding:
- Sanibel
- Fort Myers Beach
- Cape Coral
- Pine Island
- Bokeelia
- Matlacha
- Palm Beach Boulevard near Interstate 75
Roadway Maintenance Debris Removal:
- Barefoot Beach Access (5901 Bonita Beach Rd) is temporarily closed due to hurricane maintenance.
- Estero Boulevard on Fort Myers Beach
- Hickory Boulevard in Bonita Springs
- Various roads on Pine Island
- Various roads in Boca Grande
Damaged Traffic Signal:
- Veronica Shoemaker and Edison Avenue in Fort Myers (lightning strike)
Collier County
Flooding:
- Naples
- Marco Island
Road Closures:
- Danford Street (leading to Bayview Park)
- 15th Ave S & Gulf Shore Blvd S (GSBS)
- GSBS between 14th Ave S & 15th Ave S
- GSBS / 1st Ave S
- GSBS / 2nd Ave S
- GSBS / 16th Ave S
- GSBN / 1st Ave N
- GSBN / 2nd Ave N
- GSBN / 3rd Ave N
- GSBN / 4th Ave N
- Crayton Rd / Riviera Dr.
- 10th St S / 11th Ave S
- Broad Ave S / 8th St S
- 17th Avenue South
- 18th Avenue South
- Central Ave & Gulf Shore Blvd S
- San Marco Rd. East and Westbound lanes are closed between US 41 and Goodland Bridge
This is a developing situation, and WINK News will update this article with more information as it comes in.