For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week featured friends:

Mason is a five-year-old dog with plenty of puppy energy. His super affectionate personality will blend well with any family. Mason is one of CCDAS’s “playgroup superstars” which means that he’ll get along well with any size dog, making him a great addition to any pet-owning home.

Caci is a six-year-old dog. She was diagnosed with cancer but has since recovered. Local organization Bark it Up assisted the CCDAS with Casi’s medical cost. Casi loves to cuddle, play and eat plenty of treats.

There are around 150 furry friends just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it!