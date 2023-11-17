Thief makes off with giant Halloween animatronics

Halloween animatronics were stolen from a Port Charlotte home.

John Walsh is looking for a 3-headed dog and a 6-foot clown animatronic.

“I’ve been doing this for ten years, and this is the first time something has been taken. I’m not that mad,” Walsh said.

This happened just days before Halloween.

We throw a haunted house for the kids and families that want to come by. It’s wheelchair friendly. Everybody that wants to come can come,” Walsh said.

He does this free of charge. All he asks for is…

“We asked for donations, and we raised an awful lot of food for the animal shelter,” Walsh said.

While someone may have taken John’s Halloween decorations, he doesn’t sweat the small stuff.

“I’m not that mad. Way I look at it is if you bring it back or whoever finds it, I’ll give $200 If you’re the guy that took it, I’ll still give you 200 bucks, just bring it back. No questions asked. I mean, what are you gonna do with it?” Walsh said.

After weeks of searching online, he went to Facebook.

“I didn’t report it to the police. I’m hoping they put it up for sale online. No luck. Nobody put it up for sale? I mean, what are they going to do with it?” Walsh said.

Now we’re sharing it with the community in case someone knows who took it speaks up or returns the stolen animatronics.

Because at the end of the day, Walsh said, “You’re not taking from me. You’re taken from the kids. I mean, that’s what we do all this for, just for the kids and the families.”