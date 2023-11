St. Matthew’s House in Naples hosted its annual “Turkey Drop,” and cars started lining up at 6:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. event at First Baptist Church of Naples. (Credit: WINK News)

The St. Matthews House 19th annual turkey drop event is still in need of donations for the 2023 holiday season.

There are several locations where people can donate turkeys and Thanksgiving side dishes.

Here are the locations accepting donations:

First Baptist Church of LaBelle from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m.

Alva Grace Church from 12 p.m. through 2 p.m.

LaBelle High School from 3 p.m. through 5 p.m.

Thanks to generous Southwest Florida donors, Saint Matthews House was able to help create Thanksgiving meals for around 16,000 families.