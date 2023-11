The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking dense fog throughout the Southwest Florida area this Friday morning.

Here is what to expected for the next three days:

Friday: Mostly cloudy morning with patchy dense fog around for the morning commute. This fog will dissipate around 8 a.m. This afternoon we will see sun and clouds with a stray shower chance possible. Temperatures will be seasonal with highs in the low 80s. Winds from the northwest will move at 5 – 10 mph.

Saturday: Sun and clouds for the afternoon with a stray rain chance possible. Highs will be in the low 80s. A weak cold front will move through the state Saturday night bringing in less humid and slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday. Winds from the northwest will move at 5 – 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and dry. It will feel less humid outside due to the weak cold front that will come through overnight. Highs in the low 80s. Winds will form from the north at approximately 5 – 10 mph.

Tropics:

Potential Tropical Cyclone 22: The disturbance remains fairly disorganized this morning. Since the system still lacks a well-defined center and organized deep convection, it remains a potential tropical cyclone.

The system is moving northeastward at about 10 mph. This northeast motion should take the disturbance across Jamaica later today, eastern Cuba tonight, and across the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday.

The disturbance could become a short-lived tropical cyclone while it moves into the west-central Caribbean and near the Bahamas. After passing through the Bahamas, the system is forecast to merge with the cold front that brought rain to Florida on Wednesday.

As it merges with the front it will become extratropical and no longer be monitored by the National Hurricane Center. There will be no impacts on Florida or the United States.

You can catch Zach’s weather forecast every weekday on WINK News This Morning from 4:30 to 8:00 a.m.