Sanibel causeway. Credit: America Transportation Award

WINK News has received multiple calls concerning traffic on the Sanibel Causeway. Here’s what to know.

The City of Sanibel released a press release on construction being done on the causeway, stating that from 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, motorists should expect one lane open to two-way travel during all hours.

READ MORE ABOUT SANIBEL CAUSEWAY RESTORATION EFFORTS: Restoring the Sanibel Causeway after 2 hurricanes

From 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., motorists leaving Sanibel should expect eastbound McGregor Boulevard to be reduced to one lane from just east of the toll plaza to Port Comfort Road, according to the city.

The City of Sanibel says Motorists should be aware that through October and November, portions of the travel lanes near the bridges on the Causeway will be narrowed to 10 feet with a one-foot shoulder and barrier wall on each side.