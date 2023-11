Logan Aleph talking over the phone from Israel (CREDIT: WINK News)

Logan Aleph did not tell anyone but WINK News Reporter Claire Galt that he was coming home to Fort Myers from Israel.

Logan’s wife and daughter thought they’d be celebrating her 5th birthday on Sunday without her dad. But Logan coming home was the best birthday present Lilah could have asked for.

A line of loved ones ready to give hugs quickly formed.

“Abba! Abba! How did you get home from Israel?” Lilah exclaimed.

“On a plane, baby!” Logan said.

Logan smiled. He had pulled off the surprise.

“We are shocked. Very happy,” said Sarah.

WINK News first spoke to Logan days after the war broke out. Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz of Chabad Lubavitchlogan introduced Logan and explained how he left his family in Fort Myers to go to Israel and fight.

Logan told WINK News he was coming home to surprise his wife and daughter at her 5th birthday party.

“I get to go fishing. Hang out with my wife, and just spend time with my daughter,” said Logan. “I have to go back. But for now, I’m right here and it’s great to be here.”

Logan said there’s a good chance he’ll head back to Israel next week. Not because he wants to, but because he feels he has to. To finish the job he started with eradicating Hamas.

But this week, Logan’s job is to be a dad.