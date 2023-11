According to The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler, you will notice less humidity when you step outside. Temperatures will stay mild today, reaching the low 80s by this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

What’s Ahead:

Temperatures stay in the lower 80s for the first half of the week

The next cold front comes around Thanksgiving, putting our highs in the upper 70s

Monday: Patchy fog is possible in the morning. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon. Temperatures nearing the low to mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning, clouds and sun by the afternoon. Watching for the timing of our next cold front. Some models have it pushing in Tuesday night, others on Wednesday.

Wednesday: On Wednesday, rain chances increase slightly ahead of the front. Current timing has it moving out just in time to bring us drier, cooler weather on Thanksgiving!

Tropics:

As far as the Tropics go, Kreidler added, all is quiet. There are only 11 days left of hurricane season.