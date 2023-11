The next cold front comes around Thanksgiving, putting our highs in the upper 70s, slightly below normal for temperature.

There is a chance for some rain on Wednesday. Current timing has it moving out just in time to bring us drier, cooler weather on Thanksgiving.

The Weather Authority Team is watching an area in the central Caribbean Sea that has a low chance of development over the next 7 days. As of now, it is not expected to impact Southwest Florida.