The 46th annual Christmas on Third is a month-long Christmas celebration, and it is set to kick off Monday night in Naples with the much-anticipated tree lighting.

Restaurants and shops will be open late Monday evening to celebrate the Christmas on Third event in Naples. The street will be lined with local vendors selling North Pole treats and sweets.

The tree lighting is scheduled to happen around 6:20 p.m.

Stay tuned to WINK News for updates and details about the Christmas on Third celebration.