Sanibel residents are accustomed to low buildings with natural views, but after Hurricane Ian impacted the island, building codes need to be updated.

Sanibel community leaders are meeting on Monday to discuss building height changes for future homes and businesses to better protect from storm surges.

Building height on the island is regulated by the Sanibel plan, charter and code.



The Sanibel City Council says they want to remain true to the code and the intended changes that are to be made are not drastic.

The flexibility of the new code will depend on the type and location of future properties on the island.



The Sanibel City Council held the meeting at 8 a.m., at the BIG ARTS building located on 900 Dunlop Rd. The Sanibel City Council meeting being held on Nov. 20, 2023. Credit: WINK

The City Council members unanimously voted yes to change the building codes for future property projects.

The change is to set the sea level height requirement from 35 feet to 45 feet.

City Council members agreed to a no minimum requirement but there is a set maximum in respect to height.