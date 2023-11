Cassandra Smith’s mugshot. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The state dropped two charges against the woman accused of drunk driving and slamming into a 23-year-old deputy, ending his life.

Crash investigators say Cassandra Smith was drunk when she was arrested and smiled for her mug shot on November 22 of last year.

The state dropped a DUI damage to property charge. The 2nd charge that was dropped was refusing to submit to a DUI test after license suspension.

Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor died at the hospital. He was performing a traffic stop.

The trial is expected to start on December 12 for the homicide case.