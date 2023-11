Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith and safety Leroy Roker share the same field this week as the Vikings prepare for the regional final against Booker. However, this time in a couple of years, the two will be back on the same field, but different sides of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

Smith announced last week he’ll take his big play ability to The Big House. He’s committed to the Michigan Wolverines.

“It’s a very historic program,” Smith explained. “You know the 1,000th win last week was kind of being able to put that uniform on it means something. It means a lot to me now. It’s cool to be a part of it.”

Smith, who broke Dallas Crawford’s Lee County record for all-purpose touchdowns in the regional semifinal win over Estero, waited for the moment to show him where he should play college football. That moment arrived during his visit to Ann Arbor.

“Being able to stand out on the 50 right on the M like I think it was 10 minutes before kickoff just kind of spin around and take in the whole crowd that was probably the most memorable,” Smith recalled.

His commitment comes a month after Roker announced his commitment to play for Ohio State. That means these two teammates are on opposite sides of “The Game.”

“The thought of it is kind of crazy though,” Roker said. “You know we can’t get away from each other. That’s pretty much what we joke about too.”

“It’s going to be different seeing him on the other side of the ball, especially the Ohio State uniform that one kind of hurts,” Smith said. “But I mean it’s part of football. You have to split with dudes your close with and play against them.”

That makes things fun and interesting during practice leading up to Saturday’s heavily anticipated matchup.

“They’re such incredible teammates and I don’t think it’ll be that different from what we see everyday any way,” Bishop Verot head coach Richie Rode said. “They go at it and they compete and they’re always barking any way. But they’re good friends good teammates at the end of the day.”

It should come as no surprise who Smith and Roker think is going to win on Saturday.

“You already know who I think is going to win, The Ohio State,” Roker declared.

“I have Michigan by three touchdowns,” Smith predicted.