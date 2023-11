Concerns rise for the dangers of the dimly lit roads across Fort Myers Beach.

Without the sunshine on Fort Myers Beach, busy areas fade to darkness.

Streetlights line Estero Boulevard throughout the island, but the amber lights are dim.

These bulbs are fit for turtle nesting season, although, during peak season, they leave many in the dark.

“FPL has replaced all the lights along Estero Blvd with environmentally friendly amber lights,” said Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers. “They are a temporary fix until the new lighting system is installed by FPL. The newly installed system will meet all the requirements for environmental and FDOT safety measures. The state has appropriated funds to the town through Lee County to completely redo the entire island. A contract has been worked out with FPL, and they are ready to start the project once the funding is received by the town and the contract is signed.”

As the rest of the island waits on funding, Old San Carlos Boulevard just got its lights earlier this month, and for many who commented on social media, it made a big difference for safety.

Keeping congested traffic areas like Estero Boulevard and Old San Carlos Boulevard lit is necessary for businesses, pedestrians, and bike riders.

“I would definitely feel pretty unsafe because I know the cars around here go pretty fast,” said Cherry Uppaluri, a bike rider.

Side streets of homes feel this darkness as well. Some have lights far and few between with the sun going down earlier this time of year. Those on the island need to be aware.

“‘Cause cars come left, right, in any direction, so just being aware and definitely having lights is probably going to save a lot of lives,” Uppaluri said.

On the island, there is a need to push ahead to build back stronger while making sure the road in front is lit.

Florida Power and Light said they are working to set a timeline for when the new lights will be installed on Fort Myers Beach.

They hope to have a better idea by next week.