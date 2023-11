Credit: Lee County School District

The Lee County School District is working on a transportation proximity plan to improve long bus rides within the district.

The plan had already been implemented for elementary schools. Now, the Lee County School Board is set to discuss plans for the middle schools.

The school district moved an area south of Pine Island Road and east of Skyline Boulevard into zone A-A. Now it will include Challenger and Mariner Middle School in that zone.

Parents are not restricted to schools within their zones; however, the district will not provide transportation.

The meeting is set to begin on Tuesday afternoon.

The vote for the proximity plan will be in January.