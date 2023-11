The Rotary Club of Lehigh Acres continues its tradition of feeding the community for free.

It held its 17th annual free Thanksgiving community meal this Thursday.

The feast aims to provide a warm, delicious meal for those in the community who may not have a place to go or are unable to prepare their own dinner.

This year, more than 45 volunteers came together and helped prepare hundreds of meals.

It all happened at the St. Raphael’s Catholic Church.