Copperleaf’s annual walk raises enough to provide 120,000 meals for communities in need

Taking steps closer to end food insecurity in Southwest Florida, the Copperleaf community walked the walk once again in its annual hunger walk/ ride early Saturday morning.

About 250 participants joined, dressed in orange and red to show their support for the Harry Chapin Food Bank and March to a Million Meals, before they walked their way to help people in need at 9 a.m.

The Copperleaf Charitable Foundation has hosted this walk since 2021, and time and time again the community has come out and shown their support, hoping that each step taken and every dollar raised, can feed a child, a mother, a family that is food insecure within neighboring communities.

Last year, the foundation was able to raise a total of $55,000.

And this year, the Copperleaf community surpassed that, raising a total of $60,000 to the Harry Chapin Food Bank and March to a Million Meal. Enough money to provide about 120,000 meals to communities in need.

A generous donor also came forward and offered to match dollar for dollar for up to $10,000.

And the Harry Chapin Food Bank named the Copperleaf Charitable Foundation it’s donor of the month, the first gated community to be given this recognition from the non-profit organization.