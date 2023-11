A fire destroyed a home on Turner Avenue in DeSoto County.

The flames burned hot and fast, and the one-story home was left a complete loss, on Thanksgiving morning of all days.

DeSoto County Fire crews were dispatched just after 8 a.m., and the flames were quickly extinguished and placed under control.

The good news is that no one was inside the house when the fire ignited.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.