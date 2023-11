Credit: The Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is offering a $500 cash prize for people who have reported tagged stone crabs.

FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute will select five people at random. At the end of the stone crab season, eligible participants must report a tagged crab and submit the required information to the FWC.

A participatory T-shirt prize designed by the crab research team at FWC will be sent to anyone who participates in the raffle.

Here is the required list of information:

Capture site coordinates

Tag number

Capture date

Your name, phone number and mailing address

You can submit the information through tagreturn@myfwc.com or the FWC phone number at 786-492-0137.

FWC advises people who decide to participate in this event not to break off the tagged claw of the crab, if they choose to break off a claw.

The $500 cash reward is sponsored by the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.