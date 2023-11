Troy Bolin Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Crime Stoppers would like any information on a man from Lehigh Acres wanted for sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age.

According to Crime Stoppers, 63-year-old Troy Bolin is accused of raping a young girl for several years.

Bolin was known to preach Bible study to neighborhood kids.

Crime Stoppers said they believe he’s no longer in the area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477, online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app.