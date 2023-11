If you think Black Friday lines don’t happen anymore, think again. Southwest Florida shoppers rushed to get to JC Penny at the Edison Mall on Friday morning at 5 a.m.

Each of the early risers got a coupon but for a lucky few, their coupon helped them save a significant amount of money.

It’s a nice added bonus for those who couldn’t wait to save on their shopping.

Pat, a shopper at JCPenny, told WINK News it was his first Black Friday after 63 years. Pat could only blame one person for making him change his ways.

“I had to do it for my wife. I said it’s kind of like a bucket list and I said yes I wanna go we get a chance at five in the morning to pull up to the iconic Penneys so that’s what we are doing and she is all excited she is gonna buy everything she can,” said Pat.

However, for Stephanie Abshire and Jennifer Geske, Black Friday shopping is their thing every year.

“My mom daughter and I it’s our tradition that we get up very early at like 4 a.m. and go shopping,” said Abshire.

“Ever since she’s been a tiny baby we always go together it’s a tradition for us so even if we didn’t get anything we have so much fun and we usually don’t even get home until 10 or 11 tonight from early in the morning,” said Geske.

Given their expertise, Abshire and Geske seemed like the perfect people to ask what they have on their shopping list.

“Definitely looking for all the family members, some appliance stuff and clothes, shoes, those kinds of things,” said Geske.

Meanwhile, Abshire had her well-trained eye locked on pots and pans.

“They had a good deal. So it’s regularly like 220 and we got it on sale for $50. After our coupon,” said Abshire.

“She wants jewelry, she wants housewear, she wants table clothes, she wants towels so Penneys has got it,” said Pat.

If not Pennys, there are plenty of other options for shoppers during the holidays.

Wallet Hub ranks JCPenny among the best places to shop on Black Friday and beyond. Wallet Hub says the retailer offers an average discount of 55%.