Pigs impounded by Hendry County Deputies (CREDIT: Hendry County Sheriff’s Office)

On the lookout for some cute, pink runaways? Hendry County deputies impounded two domestic pigs in the Montura Ranch Estates community.

Friday evening, deputies caught the two pigs running loose in the area of South Romero and Perimeter Road.

Both pigs were captured and transported to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Impound lot. If they’re yours, please contact the sheriff’s office at 863-674-5600 and ask to speak with an Agriculture Deputy.