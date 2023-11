North Port Fire Rescue saving the victim at the excavation site (CREDIT: North Port Fire Rescue)

North Port Fire Rescue saved a woman at an excavation site where a wall collapsed on her as she was digging for shark teeth.

Firefighters received a call about a suspected leg injury near River Road and Aucilla Dr. around 8 p.m. Friday evening. Firefighters transporting victim to safety (CREDIT: NPFR) The haul system North Port Fire Rescue made (CREDIT: NPFR)

According to North Port Fire Rescue, the digging at the base caused the wall to collapse on the victim and covered her completely. The wall of the excavation was 12 feet tall, said firefighters.

They used ropes and a Stokes basket to create a haul system to safely bring the victim up to ground level. Then air transportation took the victim to the hospital for further care.