Cory Paine Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A woman has been arrested after a child allegedly in her care was found wandering alone next to a busy highway in Charlotte County.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Cory Paine told deputies she noticed the child was gone when she went outside, but deputies said she had to be woken up when they went to her home.

The sheriff’s office said the child was found wearing only a T-shirt and underwear, riding a toy four-wheeler in the northbound lane of U.S. 41.

Paine was out on bond on Wednesday.

She faces child neglect charges.