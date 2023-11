The Weather Authority Meteorologist Laure Kreidler said fog will give way to a mix of sun and clouds. Patchy fog Sunday is expected to lift by late morning.

A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected throughout the day, with above-average temperatures topping out in the low to mid-80s by the afternoon. A few showers are possible throughout the day, but we can expect low rain chances overall.

A cold front is on the way. It will pass through our area from late afternoon to early evening on Monday.

On Tuesday, temperatures will only reach the lower 70s.

This week:

Bring your temperature-sensitive plants inside Tuesday through Thursday, as overnight temperatures will be in the 50s. We will quickly warm up into the upper 70s by Thursday afternoon and then back to above-average temperatures by the end of the week.

Tropics:

Nothing is expected to develop in the next seven days. Hurricane season ends on November 30.