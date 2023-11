FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, water flows from a showerhead (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

The Collier County Government sent out another reminder on Sunday about residents being under a water shortage warning. Here are some ways to conserve water without completely diverging from your routine (and save a few bucks, too!).

The first place you should look to save water is the place where most of it is used: the bathroom. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, you can make a difference by turning off the tap while shaving or brushing your teeth at the bathroom sink.

You may want to trade your relaxing bubble bath for some essential oils instead. Baths are known to tack up the water bill: stick to short showers and find some more creative ways to wind down instead of relaxing with water.

A big water-saver is only running the dishwasher or a load of laundry when you have a full load. Southwest Florida’s Water Management District said not treating the sink or garbage disposal as a trash can will save water: scraping dishes clean before going into the dishwasher or rinsing them can help prevent this.

A big thing to watch out for is leaks. Check your water bill for spikes and keep a close eye on your water meter.