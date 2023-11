Credit: WINK News.

Lee County schools report that their student Chromebooks were not hacked, and it all stemmed from a prank email that never led to any security breaches.

According to the Lee County School District, it’s part of a Cyber Monday prank that suggests the hacker organization Anonymous hacked their Chromebook computers.

Students received an email that sent them to a website that gave them the impression Anonymous had hacked their computer.

The district says no student data was breached or stolen. Moreover, the district explained it took quick and decisive action by enhancing security and stopping the prank.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.