The intersection of Del Prado Boulevard at De Navarra Parkway got a makeover for safety. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Scheduled construction on the north end of Del Prado Boulevard is expected to begin, and traffic will be affected.

Construction crews are expected to build a new traffic sign at the intersection of Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway. The work with force lane closures.

Crews are currently working on pedestrian ramps and curbs. On Dec. 4, they will begin repaving the intersection.

The construction is scheduled to last from Nov. 27 through Dec. 5.

The left lane will be closed during this maintenance, and the speed limit will be reduced from 50 to 35 mph.