Library books. Credit: WINK News

Lee County is reminding Captiva residents that expanded in-season hours begin in December for the Captiva Memorial Library.

The Captiva Memorial Library hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a daily 30-minute closure at 12:30 p.m.

This begins Friday, Dec. 1. In-season hours will remain effective until April 30, 2024.