Are you hoping to travel more in 2024? Travel Tuesday, November 28, might be the best time to book your flight, hotel stay or cruise.

Travel Tuesday is a fairly new shopping event, often heralded as the Black Friday or Cyber Monday for all things travel. Travel experts say you’ll find more deals on Travel Tuesday than any other holiday shopping day.

DealNews.com Consumer Analyst Julie Ramhold believes the key to Travel Tuesday shopping is to be open and flexible. Some travel sites might have blackout dates around big holidays or peak travel times. You also might have to go on your getaway trip during a certain time frame in order to take advantage of any deals. Ramhold recommends looking at the fine print before booking anything. If you’re looking for Christmas or New Year’s travel discounts this late into 2023, you’re probably out of luck.

“Basically, it’s book now,” Ramhold said of end of year travel. “And even then, you’ve got about a month there. So if you’re trying to book for something like New Year’s, you may have better luck. But again, that’s a high season of travel too. So rates are going to be up as well.

If you don’t see any deals you like for your future travels, there are a number of websites and apps that help track flights, alert you when prices drop and have deals on hotels. You’ll find some of them here.