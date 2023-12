Robert A. Terrell, Abumutalibzhon Ravshanov, and footage of suspect who stole items from Fort Myers complex

Ho-ho-hold on to your receipts! Shoplifting and fraudulent scams are on the rise this week as we tread deeper into the holiday season. Robert A. Terrell (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Charlotte County deputies arrested Robert A. Terrell and two others after responding to a shoplifting call from a Port Charlotte Best Buy.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, a Best Buy employee told responding deputies that Terrell ran out of the store with merchandise he did not pay for. Terrell was last seen leaving the parking lot in a blue Hyundai, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was caught on video surveillance in the company of two women, who were also seen removing the security tags from electronics. All three were seen getting into the same vehicle.

A little over an hour later, deputies received a call from the area of Buffalo Wings and Rings, in Port Charlotte, that several individuals were seen checking for unlocked car door handles in the parking lot.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said they recognized the blue Hyundai and arrested all three occupants, including Siearra D. Davis and Tiara L. Davis. Devices confiscated from the three suspects (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

The three suspects took the following devices, more possibly pending:

Four PlayStation 5 consoles

Three Xbox Series X consoles

Seven Meta Quest 3 systems

Five Nintendo Switch systems

Find more details here. Abumutalibzhon Ravshanov (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Abumutalibzhon Ravshanov was sentenced Monday for committing organized fraud after making over $90,000 in fraudulent returns across Lee and Collier counties.

Home Depot’s Asset Protection Investigations discovered the crimes while Ravshanov was employed at two Home Depots in Lee and Collier County. According to law enforcement, Ravshanov generated fraudulent returns and created gift cards to be used by associates across the United States.

Ravshanov made $21,562 in fraudulent returns in Lee County and $71,886 in Collier County, according to the sheriff’s offices in those counties.

Ravshanov was sentenced to 28 months in prison and 10 years of probation for crimes targeting a major home supply retailer on Monday. He was also ordered to pay $93,448 in total restitution to Home Depot.

Find more details here.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is on the search for a man who loaded up an electric scooter board with several stolen items from a Fort Myers apartment complex.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the suspect entered the Windsor West Condominium on Broadway and opened various packages, stealing items from some of the boxes on Sunday.

He wore a grey hoodie and sweatpants.

If you have any information about the theft, please contact SWFL Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Find more details here.