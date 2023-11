Credit: Crime Stoppers

A thief was caught on camera loading up an electric scooter board with several stolen items from a Fort Myers apartment complex.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the suspect entered the Windsor West Condominium on Broadway and opened various packages, stealing items from some of the boxes on Sunday.

He wore a grey hoodie and sweatpants.

If you can identify him, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.