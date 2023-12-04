A Cape Coral family helps bring national BMX title home

The J&R Bicycles BMX team is national champions and bringing home the hardware.

The team’s manager, Nick Jones, spoke that dream into reality all the way back in January.

“This is the year no matter what we’re gonna win this national title,” Nick said. “And to their credit, we were the number one ranked team to start the year and that’s how we finished it as well.”

This is the third year Nick has managed the team of 17 riders. Four of them call Cape Coral home. The first two years the team got close to the title. But missed winning by a couple points.

“It was definitely tough,” rider Avery Jones said. “I mean the year we lost by one it wasn’t really a good feeling. But the one this year, you don’t even think about the second places.”

That pain disappeared the moment their names were called in Tulsa as the top team at the USA BMX Grand National. A special moment for the Jones family. Nick was up on stage with his kids, Brady and Avery.

“It was a cool experience I mean not many people get to do that with their family,” Avery said. “And I happen to be on the greatest BMX team in the entire world.”

“A little happy tears came out,” Brady recalled. “And just knowing it was a relief for my dad to win nationals for the team.”

“I don’t know how much longer my kids are going to be racing and doing this kind of stuff,” Nick explained. “So you know, moments like these is just something that nobody can ever take away.”