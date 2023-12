Photo by patrice schoefolt on Pexels.com

A proposed Florida bill will allow people to kill animals on their property without a permit.

SB 632 or “Taking of Bear” was filed in the State Senate on Wednesday by North Florida Sen. Corey Simon.

The proposal stems from the frequent bear encounters witnessed by Floridians.

The bill has a list of rules if it passes.

You cannot lure a bear to shoot it.

You cannot train dogs to hunt bears.

You cannot provoke a bear to attack.

You’re only allowed to shoot in self-defense of your property and believe that bear is a threat.

A bear hunt was called for back in 2015; however, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had to cancel the hunt after 300 bears were killed in two days.

The FWC said that there are more than 4,000 black bears in Florida.