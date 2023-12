Construction site after floor collapses. CREDIT: WINK News

A construction worker escaped getting hurt after falling from the third floor of a construction site at 1625 West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.

Todd Dunn, the spokesman for Charlotte County Fire and EMS, told WINK News the workers were mixing concrete when the floor suddenly collapsed.

A video of the scene, after the man fell through, shows the floorboards upside down and concrete everywhere.

After falling, one would have expected injuries. However, the man sprung right back up and said he was fine.

Nobody else was injured at the construction site scene.

WINK News spoke to Dakota Jacobs, an eyewitness to the fall, about what he saw.

“It just came down and crashed down. You saw all the dust and stuff,” he said. “It was crazy. That’s for sure. It’s loud. It’s a loud bang. It sounds like this thing coming around bouncing and banging around.”

Taylor Morrison is the construction company overseeing the project. The project manager told WINK News he would not be speaking about what happened.