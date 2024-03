Reverend Jerome Kaywell. CREDIT: Sacred Heart Parish of Punta Gorda

A reverend was facing sexual misconduct accusations in January is returning to the ministry after a lengthy review and investigation cleared him of the allegations.

The Diocese of Venice in Florida issued a letter on Jan. 26 saying they would look into an accusation that Sacred Heart Parish’s Reverend Jerome Kaywell was involved in some form of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

On Feb. 13, the Diocese got a letter from the law firm representing the alleged victim. The letter explained the alleged victim withdrew his sexual misconduct claims and apologized. The accuser noted that it was a “false memory.”

A review board met a month later and unanimously concluded the allegations were not supported by any evidence.

The review board then gave their recommendation and on March 14, the Diocese announced that Father Kaywell returned to the ministry.