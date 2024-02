Parishioners of Sacred Heart Parish in Punta Gorda are grappling with a sense of sadness following allegations of sexual misconduct against Reverend Jerome Kaywell, a prominent priest within the community.

The accusation, detailed in a letter from Diocese of Venice Bishop Frank J. Dewane, pertains to misconduct with a minor dating back to 2013/2014. Letter from Diocese of Venice Bishop Frank J. Dewane regarding Father Kaywell

Kaywell, denying the allegation, has been placed on leave pending an investigation, adhering to Diocesan guidelines.

In his letter dated Jan. 26, 2024, Dewane addressed parishioners, writing, “The Diocese of Venice has received notification from a law firm of an allegation of sexual misconduct by Reverend Jerome Kaywell, with someone who was a minor at the time.”

He continued, “Father Kaywell denies that the allegation is true and maintains he is innocent. In accordance with the Diocesan Policy for the Protection of Children and Vulnerable Adults, upon learning of the allegation, I have placed Father Kaywell on administrative leave pending a preliminary investigation.”

John Armano, a church member, tearfully expressed his disbelief and sadness over the allegations, describing Kaywell as a remarkable person.

The news deeply affects parishioners like Armano.

Jim MacDonald, a frequent Punta Gorda visitor, condemns the allegations, highlighting the negative impact on the congregation and the town.

The Charlotte County State Attorney’s Office has been notified about the allegation.

For further assistance or information, the Diocese of Venice provides a victim assistance coordinator reachable at 941-416-6114.