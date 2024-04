Robert Taylor and Brian Orme arrested in Punta Gorda. CREDIT: PUNTA GORDA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Two men are facing drug charges after the Punta Gorda Police Department arrested them and accused them of having drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

According to the PGPD, officers, along with Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies, executed a search warrant at 419 San Marie Drive on Friday. CREDIT: PUNTA GORDA POLICE DEPARTMENT

After the complaints were amassed, an operation began involving suspected drug activity, and the residence appeared more and more uninhabitable.

After authorities executed the search warrant, Brian Orne, 50, and Robert Taylor, 35, were arrested and both charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance, in this case meth.

β€œIt is operations like this that help instill a greater sense of safety and reassurance in our communities. By following through with such investigations, we demonstrate to our residents that we acknowledge their concerns and are committed to addressing issues whenever possible,” said police in a statement.

The Punta Gorda Police Department had support by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

This operation was also assisted by the Punta Gorda Building Department and Code Compliance.