People living in a mobile home park worked hard to rebuild from Hurricane Ian, but now they are worried they may be kicked out.

The Harmony Shores Mobile Home Park is being sold for about $25 million.

Just a few days ago, neighbors WINK spoke to said they came home to a notice on their doors.

A letter was sent to neighbors and clearly stated that nobody is being asked to move at this time, but it still has some residents on edge.

One neighbor WINK spoke to has been in Harmony Shores for 26 years.

After Ian hit, she decided to repair her place like many others, but even the mobile home community still has no functioning street lights, and the docks have yet to be repaired.

WINK contacted Cove Communities, the owners of Harmony Shores, to ask what could happen.

A spokesperson said no decision has been made on whether to restore or sell the parcel.

They are evaluating all paths forward for the future of the land.

Whether it stays a mobile home community or has other uses, they said that despite what decision is ultimately made, they plan to ensure the residents’ rights are respected.

Cove Communities said they are also exploring how to restore Harmony Shores with updated building codes and FEMA’s flood zone elevation standards.