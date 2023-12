Angela and Chris Griffith own and run Bonita Springs Estero community forum. Each year they post “The 12+ days of Christmas.”

The event is sponsored each day by one or more small businesses in Southwest Florida.

“To support your village, you have to support your village and that includes small businesses,” said Chris.

Members of the group leave a comment guessing a number between 1 and 10,000 and win what the business for that day gives out.

On the 6th day of this Christmas joy, One More Bite gave out a free platter of their desserts.

“Who doesn’t like to get hand crafted or homemade, helping support somebody follow their dream and their goals and their joy. Filling some of these joy is a great gift anytime,” said Kristi Otto, who opened One More Bite organic desserts in January.

The final prize is a pressure washing for a driveway or home to start the New Year. Members can guess a number every day until 8 p.m. during the giveaway special.