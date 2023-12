Credit: WINK

In an exciting development, WINK News invites you to a first look at the much-anticipated Margaritaville Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach.

Led by key figures from Margaritaville and TPI Hospitality, such as General Manager David Cesario and Co-CEO Tom Torgerson, these tours will provide insights into the resort’s offerings ahead of its grand opening on Monday, Dec. 11.

The day culminated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and toast at 1 p.m.

Nestled at 251 Crescent St., the sprawling 7.25-acre resort boasts direct beach access and panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico, with 254 guest rooms.

The resort offers six restaurants available to the public:

Beachside “Fins Up!” Beach Club.

JWB Grill

JWB Prime Steak and Seafood

License to Chill Bar & Grill

5 O’clock Somewhere Bar & Grill

Lah De Dah Beach Bar & Grill

The resort is not just a getaway; it’s a destination for events, meetings, weddings, and more.

Featuring over 5,000 square feet of indoor space and up to 15,000 square feet of outdoor space, Margaritaville ensures a memorable experience for all visitors.

Developed, owned, and operated by TPI Hospitality, the resort also boasts a 43,000-square-foot Sunset Terrace, providing an additional area for relaxation. Margaritaville Resort Fort Myers Beach

Convenient valet parking is available for both guests and the public at a daily rate, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Margaritaville, in a recent press release, highlighted its extensive portfolio, which includes over 40 hotels and resorts, gaming properties, RV destinations, a cruise line, and more.

Notably, Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts clinched the top spot in Guest Satisfaction among Upper Upscale Hotel Brands in the J.D. Power 2023 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study.