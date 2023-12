The Margaritaville Resort on Fort Myers Beach is set to have its grand opening.

The grand opening is another example of the return of Fort Myers Beach following the devastation of Hurricane Ian in 2022.

People inside and outside the state are expected to vacation at the Margaritaville Resort, providing a much-needed boost to Fort Myers Beach’s economy.

The 43,000-square-foot building offers 254 rooms and a 380,000-gallon pool. Credit: Margaritaville Beach Resort

Some of the amenities offered at the resort include a coffee shop, multiple bars and grills, a retail shop, a robust exercise facility and a spa.

Note that there is a beach club at the resort, which is currently unavailable, as it remains under construction.

The grand opening ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m., Thursday at the Margaritaville Resort located at 251 Crescent St.

WINK News spoke with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers about how impactful the grand opening will be.

“We’ve gone through so many emotions here. It’s really impressive to see the amount of jobs created here, and the amount of people that we’ve become used to seeing here,” said Allers. “It’s great to see the businesses here that were lost come back to serve and continue to make you smile. We’re excited for it.”

The resort will begin accepting reservations starting on Dec. 11.

For more information, please refer to the website here.