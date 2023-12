Drive over the Sanibel Causeway during mid-day, and you’ll cruise through.

Try getting on or off Sanibel during peak hours, and it’s a different story.

Frank Kircher said, “It’s really rough. It’s hard to get on the island, and it’s hard to get off the island.”

And that’s not changing anytime soon.

Sanibel Police Traffic Aides are in place to help drivers navigate faster.

Patty McIver, Sanibel Police Traffic Aide, said, “Understand our traffic people are there to help, if they weren’t there, they would be there a lot longer than they are now. And if you could just be kind and patient, that’s the biggest thing.”

The Florida Department of Transportation says the goal is to get all of the causeway work done by the end of 2027.

Still, for many people, WINK News spoke with on the island.

The slow-moving speeds don’t make them second guess a trip to Sanibel.

Sandra Duphily, Massachusetts, said, “We came here every year, my dad and my mom. So it’s just a lot of memories.”

Sandra Duphily has been coming to Sanibel for the past 15 years.

Coming back this year has been hard…

Sandra Duphily, Massachusetts, said, We’re here in April. The whole island was Brown was awful.

She knows the traffic is bumper to bumper at times.

Knows it might take a little extra time…

And she also knows Sanibel is still worth it…

Sandra Duphily, Massachusetts, said, “It’s pretty devastated. So it takes time. Absolutely. And yes, I would come no matter what the weight was.”