A change is in the air. Sunday evening scattered storms are forecast to roll in ahead of our next cold front.

Hold onto your hats as well. It will be breezy at times on Sunday with winds out of the south.

The storms will approach our area after sunset and should clear out by the time you wake up.

Monday and Tuesday morning will see lows in the 50s. After Sunday, highs should remain in the 70s all week.

The next best chance for rain in the next 7 days comes later in the week.