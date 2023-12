Willie Collins Jones (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

An arrest has been made following a burglary to the Lee County Tax Collector’s Office in November.

WINK News showed you the surveillance images as the public and police alike kept a lookout for the culprit.

On Monday, the Fort Myers Police Department announced the arrest of Willie Collins Jones in relation to the crime.

Fort Myers Police said forensic evidence led to Jones’ arrest on Friday for burglary to an unoccupied structure and theft.

Jones is currently in the Lee County Jail.