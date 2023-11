Tax Collector burglar suspect, Christopher Gonzalez, and a stolen 6-foot clown animatronic

Burglaries abound in Southwest Florida this week. Here’s the local scoop from WINK’s Neighborhood Watch, including an unwanted visit to the Tax Collector’s Office and some Halloween mischief coming back to haunt some homeowners. Image of the suspect who burglarized the Lee County Tax Collector’s Office (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)

Suspect photos were released of a man who burglarized the Lee County Tax Collector’s Office, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The wanted man invaded the Tax Collector’s Office on Saturday, Nov. 11, around 2 a.m.

Authorities are still searching for this man. If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Fort Myers Police Department or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744.

Read the full report here. Christopher Gonzalez (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Gonzalez has been arrested after he was accused of crouching down in bushes of backyards through Pocatella Court in Cape Coral.

On Tuesday, an officer spotted Gonzalez in the backyard of a house on Pocatella Court. When officers went to approach Gonzalez, he jumped over the fence of the residence and fled.

While searching the area, officers found an open door. The door opened into a storage room inside the dwelling. Officers then found a shirt that Gonzalez was initially seen wearing.

Officers ultimately found Gonzalez in the backyard of a house on Pocatella Court. Gonzalez attempted to flee but was caught and detained.

An investigation revealed that Gonzalez was reported as trespassing with suspicious intentions on numerous properties in the area.

Gonzalez is charged with trespassing a structure or conveyance, loitering and prowling and resisting an officer without violence.

Read the full report here. The stolen 6-foot clown animatronic (CREDIT: WINK News)

Halloween might be over, but some jump scares are still lingering in neighborhoods.

The owner of a Port Charlotte haunted house is searching for a 3-headed dog and a 6-foot clown animatronic that was stolen right before Halloween.

John Walsh, the owner, said, “I’m not that mad. The way I look at it is if you bring it back or whoever finds it, I’ll give $200 If you’re the guy that took it, I’ll still give you 200 bucks, just bring it back. No questions asked. I mean, what are you gonna do with it?”

Walsh is asking the community for help finding the skeletons that belong back in his closet, ready for next year.

Read the full report here.