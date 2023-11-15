Suspect photos released for Lee County Tax Collector burglary

Images of suspect who burglarized the Lee County Tax Collector’s Office (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)

The Fort Myers Police Department has released photos of a suspect who allegedly burglarized the Lee County Tax Collector.

The wanted man invaded the Tax Collector’s Office on Saturday, Nov. 11, around 2 a.m., according to Fort Myers Police.

If you have any information about the suspect or the crime, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Fort Myers Police Department or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.