Patrick Ayton (left) Javhon Whitehead (right) mugshots. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Two suspects are facing burglary, grand theft, and other charges after a victim reported their vehicle was burglarized at Fleischmann Park.

The victim reported their purse, which had credit cards, was stolen from their car. The victim also discovered fraudulent charges to that credit card shortly after the alleged burglary.

According to the Naples Police Department, Javhon Whitehead, 28, and Patrick Ayton, 30, were arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Video surveillance revealed the suspects were driving a 2023 GMC Terrain, and then NPD authorities sent out a county-wide Be On the Look Out alert for the vehicle.

Whitehead and Ayton were driving back home to Broward County when authorities initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 92 on Alligator Alley. They were arrested shortly after the stop.

Whitehead and Ayton were going back home to Broward County.

Whitehead and Ayton face the following charges: